** Shares of Reliance Communications Ltd rise as
much as 3.62 pct to their highest in two weeks
** Company said it would combine its wireless business with
smaller rival Aircel in a deal likely to cut RCom's debt by 200
bln rupees
** Rcom and Maxis Communications Bhd, Aircel's
parent group, will each own 50 pct of the merged carrier
** Rcom also posted a nearly 6 pct rise in consol profit for
June-quarter bit.ly/2c9Keww
** As of Wednesday's close, stock down 42.04 pct this year
