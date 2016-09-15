** Shares of Reliance Communications Ltd rise as much as 3.62 pct to their highest in two weeks

** Company said it would combine its wireless business with smaller rival Aircel in a deal likely to cut RCom's debt by 200 bln rupees

** Rcom and Maxis Communications Bhd, Aircel's parent group, will each own 50 pct of the merged carrier

** Rcom also posted a nearly 6 pct rise in consol profit for June-quarter bit.ly/2c9Keww

** As of Wednesday's close, stock down 42.04 pct this year

