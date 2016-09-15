BRIEF-Mega Sonic Q1 net profit increases to 151,487 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 151,487 ZLOTYS VERSUS 73,800 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Sept 15 Geeya Technology Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to sell 100 percent stake of shares in co's Hong Kong-based technology unit which is engaged in industrial investment, to co's actual controller and controlling shareholder, Zhou Xuhui
* Says transaction amount is about 96.3 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hnHFG3
* Qtrly loss 118.5 million baht versus loss of 55.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: