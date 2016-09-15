BRIEF-Ocean Bio-Chem Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. reports record first quarter net sales of $8.4 million; also reports net income of $504,000 and diluted EPS of $0.05
Sept 15 KFC Holdings Japan Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a local unit in Singapore, named as Fast Restaurant International Pte. Ltd (FRI)
* Says co will enter into KFC business in Thailand market, by rejecting capital into Bamboo (Thailand) Holding Pte. Ltd via FRI
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8iwf0n
LONDON, May 15 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets