BRIEF-Ocean Bio-Chem Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. reports record first quarter net sales of $8.4 million; also reports net income of $504,000 and diluted EPS of $0.05
Sept 15 Marushohotta Co Ltd :
* Says it names Yoshitomo Yamano as new chairman of the board, to succeed Akihide Yamano who passed away
* Effective date on Sept. 15
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6ScFvb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
