BRIEF-TAS Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 1.1 mln
* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 15.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
Sept 15 Allied Architects Inc :
* Says it plans to set up a joint venture in Tokyo, with a China-based digital marketing firm INMYSHOW Inc and a Tokyo-based studio, on Sept. 30
* Says JV to be engaged in video influencer marketing business, with registered capital of 30 million yen
* The co, INMYSHOW Inc and the Tokyo-based studio will hold a 48 percent stake, a 48 percent stake and a 4 percent stake in JV respectively
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/EESqG6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
