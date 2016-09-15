BRIEF-Spearhead Integrated Marketing Communication Group plans to unload up to 4.4 pct stake in co
May 15Spearhead Integrated Marketing Communication Group :
Sept 15 MKSystem Corp :
* Says it plans to buy 79.06 percent stake of shares in Business Net Corp which is engaged in HR and administration consulting business, for 601.6 million yen in total, on Oct. 3
* Says co will hold a 79.06 percent stake in Business Net Corp up from 0 percent after the transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/RGWWKr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 15Spearhead Integrated Marketing Communication Group :
* Q1 NET PROFIT 414,544 ZLOTYS VERSUS 320,155 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO