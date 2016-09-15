Sept 15 MKSystem Corp :

* Says it plans to buy 79.06 percent stake of shares in Business Net Corp which is engaged in HR and administration consulting business, for 601.6 million yen in total, on Oct. 3

* Says co will hold a 79.06 percent stake in Business Net Corp up from 0 percent after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/RGWWKr

