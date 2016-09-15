BRIEF-Ocean Bio-Chem Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. reports record first quarter net sales of $8.4 million; also reports net income of $504,000 and diluted EPS of $0.05
Sept 15 Ichikura Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Tokyo on Oct. 3, with investment of 10 million yen
* Says unit will be mainly engaged in design, construction and operation of interactive platform for girls in their 10s
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Z2cnWW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. reports record first quarter net sales of $8.4 million; also reports net income of $504,000 and diluted EPS of $0.05
LONDON, May 15 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets