BRIEF-Ocean Bio-Chem Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. reports record first quarter net sales of $8.4 million; also reports net income of $504,000 and diluted EPS of $0.05
Sept 15 Kourakuen Holdings Corp :
* Says it signs a term loan contract with commitment line worth 2.3 billion yen on Sept. 15, with Mizuho Bank
* Term loan contract a term of one year
* Says proceeds to be used to repurchase share
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/uvwC64
