BRIEF-Dom Lekarski Q1 net profit more than doubles to 295,166 zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 295,166 ZLOTYS VERSUS 133,470 ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
Sept 15 AnGes MG Inc :
* Says 22,500 of 28th warrants were exercised into 2.25 million shares of its common stock from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, including 250,000 shares at exercise price 222 yen and 2 million shares at 214 yen
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3Pkli2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* KEY EXECUTIVES IN DIAMYD MEDICAL INTEND TO SUBSCRIBE IN FULL FOR THEIR SHARES IN THE RIGHTS ISSUE