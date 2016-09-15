Sept 15 AnGes MG Inc :

* Says 22,500 of 28th warrants were exercised into 2.25 million shares of its common stock from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, including 250,000 shares at exercise price 222 yen and 2 million shares at 214 yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3Pkli2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)