BRIEF-CSP reports filing extension for form 10-Q
* CSP Inc - will file form 12b-25 notification of late filing with sec to receive a five day extension to file its quarterly report on form 10-q
Sept 15 NSD Co Ltd :
* Says co's wholly owned subsidiary NSD International Inc plans to merge with its wholly owned unit NSD Technologies LLC, effective on Jan. 1, 2017
* Says NSD Technologies LLC will be dissolved after the transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/TdQWhL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CSP Inc - will file form 12b-25 notification of late filing with sec to receive a five day extension to file its quarterly report on form 10-q
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 105,095 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 208,554 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO