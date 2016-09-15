BRIEF-TAS Q1 net loss shrinks to EUR 1.1 mln
* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 15.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.1 MILLION YEAR AGO
Sept 15 Xiamen Changelight Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell partial non-core business assets in its lighting unit and supply chain management unit, for 74.9 million yuan
* Says the assets including account receivable, advance payment, inventory, fixed asset, account payable and other payables
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NwyYtC
(Beijing Headline News)
