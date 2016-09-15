BRIEF-CSP reports filing extension for form 10-Q
* CSP Inc - will file form 12b-25 notification of late filing with sec to receive a five day extension to file its quarterly report on form 10-q
Sept 15 Julong Co Ltd :
* Says it won bid from Guangdong Development Bank, on provision of coin counting machine
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 105,095 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 208,554 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO