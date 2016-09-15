Sept 15 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fell $211 million to $17,854 million in the week ending Sept 9, compared to $18,065 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Sept 2 Held by the State $17,853.7 $18,065.3 mln -1.17 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $5,004.7 mln $4,918.4 1.75 commercial banks Total $22,858.4 $22,983.7 -0.54 mln During the week, central bank made payments of $296 million on account of external debt servicing. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)