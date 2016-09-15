BRIEF-Larry Jewelry International posts Q1 revenue HK$112 million
* Qtrly loss attributable HK$17.6 million versus loss of HK$6.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 16 Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay 2016 H1 dividend on Sep. 23
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/gw579u
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly loss attributable HK$17.6 million versus loss of HK$6.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YAOUNDE, May 15 Exports of cocoa and coffee resumed from Cameroon's main port of Douala on Monday following the end to a dock workers' strike that had blocked shipments since Friday, officials said.