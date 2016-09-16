BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Sept 16 Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co Ltd :
* Says its unit received two patent licenses for waterproof fingerprint module and touch screen with function of fingerprint identification
* Says the patent valid for 10 years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Cyi8Fa
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility