Sept 16 Sichuan Golden Summit Group Joint Stock Co Ltd :

* Says a Sichuan-based investment firm filed a lawsuit to against a special cement firm and the co

* Says the investment firm demands the special cement firm to repay totally 42,460,932.61 yuan including debt of 36,556,630.36 yuan and related interests, and demands the co to bear joint liability

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/te7GzS

