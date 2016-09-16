Sept 16 IBJ Leasing Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue 8th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with maturity date Sept. 27, 2021 and coupon rate 0.21 percent per annual

* Says it plans to issue 9th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 8 billion yen, with maturity date Sept. 27, 2023 and coupon rate 0.38 percent per annual

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, subscription date on Sept. 16 and payment date on Sept. 27

* Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. included four securities companies will serve as underwriters

