BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
Sept 16 Hareon Solar Technology :
* Says it will use 49 million yuan to set up a JV in Tianjin with Concord New Energy Group Limited
* Says the JV with registered capital of 100 million yuan will be engaged in production, sale and related services of new energy products
* Says it will hold 49 percent stake in the JV
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MeKkFG
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility