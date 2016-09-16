BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Sept 16 Itokuro Inc :
* Says it plans to merge its wholly owned unit, which is engaged in internet media business in Tokyo
* Says the merger effective on Oct. 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/pWYk4h
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility