BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Sept 16 Zhejiang Daily Media Group
* Says its VC subsidiary will invest 40 million yuan in a Hangzhou-based equity investment partnership
* Says the size of the fund is 300 million yuan and the initial capital contribution from the subsidiary is 36 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ACUJVi
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility