BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Wockhardt shares rise as much as 14.47 pct to their highest since Aug. 5
** U.S. FDA clears the pharmaceutical company's Chikalthana plant, CNBC-TV18 tweeted, citing sources (bit.ly/2csXWRE)
** U.S. FDA may make formal announcement on Chikalthana in a few days, CNBC-TV18 tweeted, adding Chikalthana contributes 75 pct to Wockhardt's total income
** Stock posts biggest intra-day gain in more than two years
** More than 5.3 mln shares traded, nearly 4 times their 30-day moving avg
** Up to Thursday's close, stock had fallen about 45 pct this year
