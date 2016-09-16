** Wockhardt shares rise as much as 14.47 pct to their highest since Aug. 5

** U.S. FDA clears the pharmaceutical company's Chikalthana plant, CNBC-TV18 tweeted, citing sources (bit.ly/2csXWRE)

** U.S. FDA may make formal announcement on Chikalthana in a few days, CNBC-TV18 tweeted, adding Chikalthana contributes 75 pct to Wockhardt's total income

** Stock posts biggest intra-day gain in more than two years

** More than 5.3 mln shares traded, nearly 4 times their 30-day moving avg

** Up to Thursday's close, stock had fallen about 45 pct this year