BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Sept 16 Y.A.C. Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up four units in Akishima on Sep. 30, for preparation of holding company structure transition
* Says the transition to be effective on April 1, 2017
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/fZ8j9a
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility