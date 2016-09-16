Sept 16 Zhen Ding Technology Holding :

* Says it will invest $100 million in its subsidiary Monterey Park Finance Limited

* Says Monterey Park Finance Limited will fully acquire a Qinhuangdao-based printed circuit board company within $60 million

* Says Monterey Park Finance Limited will will invest $40 million in the Qinhuangdao-based printed circuit board company after acquisition

