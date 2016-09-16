BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Sept 16 Zhen Ding Technology Holding :
* Says it will invest $100 million in its subsidiary Monterey Park Finance Limited
* Says Monterey Park Finance Limited will fully acquire a Qinhuangdao-based printed circuit board company within $60 million
* Says Monterey Park Finance Limited will will invest $40 million in the Qinhuangdao-based printed circuit board company after acquisition
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GZuaiD
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility