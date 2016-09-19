Dubai's Emaar Properties Q1 profit rises 15 pct
DUBAI, May 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.
Sept 19 Nanjing Chixia Development Co Ltd :
* Says it to offer bid to buy 30 percent stake in its 70 percent owned Wuxi-based construction unit
* Says the 30 percent unit is listed by GUOLIAN TRUST for sale, with reference price of 78.3 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/L2a9Ki
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
