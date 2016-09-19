Sept 19 Nanjing Chixia Development Co Ltd :

* Says it to offer bid to buy 30 percent stake in its 70 percent owned Wuxi-based construction unit

* Says the 30 percent unit is listed by GUOLIAN TRUST for sale, with reference price of 78.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/L2a9Ki

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)