Dubai's Emaar Properties Q1 profit rises 15 pct
DUBAI, May 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.
Sept 19 China Real Estate Co Ltd :
* Says it issues 2016 second tranche 3-yr public corporation bonds worth 1 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 3.94 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sUPP12
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
DUBAI, May 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.
May 14 Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Co: