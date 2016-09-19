Dubai's Emaar Properties Q1 profit rises 15 pct
DUBAI, May 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.
Sept 19 Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle Co Ltd :
* Says its controlling shareholder has been changed to GEELY, holding a 29.77 percent stake in co
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XujpmJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
DUBAI, May 14 Dubai's Emaar Properties , builder of the world's tallest tower, reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, broadly in line with analysts' expectations.
PARIS, May 14 France's new president Emmanuel Macron wore a suit costing a modest 450 euros (just under $500) for his inauguration on Sunday, in an apparent attempt to dissociate himself from "bling-bling" politics.