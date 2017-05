Sept 19 Zhejiang NHU Co Ltd :

* Says co's special material unit plans to set up a joint venture with Zhejiang Runtu Co Ltd

* Says JV will mainly engaged in manufacture and sale of dichlorobenzene and orthodichlorobenzene included chemical products

* JV with registered capital of 200 million yuan and Zhejiang NHU's unit will hold a 49 percent stake while Zhejiang Runtu will hold a 51 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/e0DbU7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)