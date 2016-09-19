BRIEF-Online part of Warom Technology's Shanghai IPO oversubscribed
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer
Sept 19 Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd
* Says several units' operations affected by typhoon Meranti, resumption expected on Sept 20
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2d0TVzh
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer
SINGAPORE/TORONTO, May 14 Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on.