Sept 19 Haoyun Technologies :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 0.1 percent to 12.3 percent, or to be 10.7 million yuan to 12 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 10.7 million yuan

