** Shares of Heritage Foods Ltd jump as much as 8.56 pct to a record high of 890 rupees

** Future Group in talks to buy Heritage Foods' retail division - Economic Times

** "Contours of the deal are still being worked on," the report quoted the source as saying

** Email queries sent to both Heritage Foods and Future Group were unanswered

** Heritage Foods operates businesses including dairy, retail, bakery, renewable energy, among others

** Shares of Future Enterprises gain as much as 3.06 pct