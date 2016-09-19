BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Shares of Heritage Foods Ltd jump as much as 8.56 pct to a record high of 890 rupees
** Future Group in talks to buy Heritage Foods' retail division - Economic Times
** "Contours of the deal are still being worked on," the report quoted the source as saying
** Email queries sent to both Heritage Foods and Future Group were unanswered
** Heritage Foods operates businesses including dairy, retail, bakery, renewable energy, among others
** Shares of Future Enterprises gain as much as 3.06 pct
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade