BRIEF-Alexandria Medical Services Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 4.3 million versus EGP 4 million year ago
Sept 19 Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceuticals Group Co Ltd
* Says unit will receive factory relocation compensation subsidies of 454.1 million yuan ($68.09 million)
* Says unit plans to build new factory in Chengdu city with total investment about 580 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cSgqcn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6693 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
JAKARTA, May 14 The Indonesian government said the global cyber attack that takes computer data hostage is likely to cause more havoc when offices reopen for business on Monday.