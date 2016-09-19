BRIEF-Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Q1 profit falls
May 14 Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Co:
Sept 19 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it to set up a wholly owned financial service holdings unit
* Says the new unit to be capitalized at 5 billion yuan
* Says the co to invest cash and four internet financial units in the new unit as registered capital of the new unit
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NMCXM0
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 14 Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Co:
May 14 Annual growth in lending by Oman's conventional banks in March slowed further to its lowest pace since at least 2008, while money supply growth fell, central bank data showed on Sunday. OMAN MONEY SUPPLY END-MAR 17 END-FEB 17 END-MAR 16 M1 change yr/yr (pct) -5.5 -3.8 2.8 M2 change yr/yr 3.1 3.9 7.9 M2-M1 change yr/yr 7.6 7.9