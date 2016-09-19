BRIEF-Atlas for Land Reclamation and Agricultural Processing Q1 standalone loss narrows
May 14 Atlas for Land Reclamation and Agricultural Processing
Sept 19 Wuhan DDMC Culture Co Ltd
* Says its shares to halt trading from Sept 20 pending major plan
* Israel's Foresight Autonomous Holdings, which is developing technology for self-driving cars, said on Sunday it has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to dual list on Nasdaq.