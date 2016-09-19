Indonesia warns of more cyber attack havoc as business week starts
JAKARTA, May 14 The Indonesian government said the global cyber attack that takes computer data hostage is likely to cause more havoc when offices reopen for business on Monday.
Sept 19 Jizhong Energy Resources Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy 250 million shares in North China Phramaceutical Co Ltd from controlling shareholder via cash, mine assets and debts
* Says to buy North China Phramaceutical's shares at 6.45 yuan ($0.9669) per share for 1.62 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cJRh31;
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6706 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LONDON, May 14 Britain is spending around 50 million pounds ($64 million) on improving the security of the National Health Service's computer systems and had warned the NHS it faced cyber threats, defence minister Michael Fallon said on Sunday.