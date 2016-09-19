Sept 19 Jizhong Energy Resources Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy 250 million shares in North China Phramaceutical Co Ltd from controlling shareholder via cash, mine assets and debts

* Says to buy North China Phramaceutical's shares at 6.45 yuan ($0.9669) per share for 1.62 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cJRh31;

