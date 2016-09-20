** Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd fall as much as 7.31 pct to their lowest in over seven months

** The operator of Domino's Pizza and Dunkin Donuts chains in India on Monday approved resignation of Ajay Kaul as CEO-cum-whole time director

** Kaul to continue in his role till Mar 31, 2017

** "Ajay Kaul was widely perceived as the architect of the strong supply chain and operational excellence, which is the basis of Domino's 30 mins-or-free guaranteed home delivery," Morgan Stanley analysts write