BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd fall as much as 7.31 pct to their lowest in over seven months
** The operator of Domino's Pizza and Dunkin Donuts chains in India on Monday approved resignation of Ajay Kaul as CEO-cum-whole time director
** Kaul to continue in his role till Mar 31, 2017
** "Ajay Kaul was widely perceived as the architect of the strong supply chain and operational excellence, which is the basis of Domino's 30 mins-or-free guaranteed home delivery," Morgan Stanley analysts write
