Sept 20 Xiwang Foodstuffs Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to set up JV and SPVs for
acquiring 100 percent stake of Canada's health food firm Kerr
Investment Holding Corp for $730 million
* Says it plans to raise up to 1.67 billion yuan ($250.40
million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisition
* Says the proceeds will be used for acquiring 80 percent
stake of Kerr Investment Holding Corp with partners
($1 = 6.6693 Chinese yuan renminbi)
