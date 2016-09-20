HONG KONG, Sept 20 The Hong Kong securities
regulator began consultations with market participants on
Tuesday over a proposal to relax limits on trading listed
derivatives, a step that should boost Hong Kong's futures and
options market.
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a
statement on Tuesday it proposed lifting the current cap on
so-called 'excess' position limits - positions in equity option
and futures contracts that are not being used to directly hedge
underlying share holdings.
The SFC has also proposed new excess position limits for
index arbitrage activities, asset managers and market makers of
exchange-traded funds, and trebling the statutory limit for
stock option contracts.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)