BRIEF-Transiro Int signs agreement with Axelssons Turisttrafik
* AGREEMENT WITH AXELSSONS TURISTTRAFIK IS INITIALLY FOR 24 MONTHS
Sept 21 Nsfocus Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it to inject capital of 5 million yuan in its Beijing-based unit and the unit to invest the 5 million yuan in a Beijing-based information technology firm
* Says the unit to hold 10 percent stake in the target firm after investment
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)