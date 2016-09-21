BRIEF-Transiro Int signs agreement with Axelssons Turisttrafik
* AGREEMENT WITH AXELSSONS TURISTTRAFIK IS INITIALLY FOR 24 MONTHS
Sept 21 MLS Co., Ltd.
* Says it plans to use 1.25 billion yuan to set up equity investment partnership in Yiwu with three partners
* Says the co to hold a 31.2 percent stake in the partnership after the establishment
Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln