Sept 21 Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up an equity investment fund limited partnership, with partners, with capital contribution of 10 million yuan

* Says it plans to set up an venture capital investment fund limited partnership, with partners, with capital contribution of 30 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qakWpl ; goo.gl/PEF9g6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)