** Essel Propack Ltd's shares rise as much as 10.42 pct to record high of 247 rupees

** Around 166,000 shares change hands as of 0923 local time, more than double the 30-day average volume

** Co says unit Lamitube Technologies will own 100 pct stake in Essel Deutschland Germany by buying remaining 75.1 pct share

** Adds enterprise value of EDG stands at $32 mln