BRIEF-Ratos says Nebula divestment generates exit gain of around 500 mln SEK
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
Sept 21 Shanghai Potevio Co Ltd :
* Says its Shanghai-based unit filed lawsuit against a Zhejiang-based real estate development firm and a Zhejiang-based development firm for debt-credit dispute
* Says the unit appeals the Zhejiang-based real estate development firm to return 268,023,500 yuan and pay related damages
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Kd0sHP
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says acquires 100 percent of Nebula Top at an enterprise value of EUR 165 million on a cash and debt free basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)