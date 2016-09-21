Sept 21 Shanghai Potevio Co Ltd :

* Says its Shanghai-based unit filed lawsuit against a Zhejiang-based real estate development firm and a Zhejiang-based development firm for debt-credit dispute

* Says the unit appeals the Zhejiang-based real estate development firm to return 268,023,500 yuan and pay related damages

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Kd0sHP

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)