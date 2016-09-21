BRIEF-Ratos says Nebula divestment generates exit gain of around 500 mln SEK
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln
Sept 21 B-Lot Co Ltd :
* Says it to buy properties located in Tokyo with undisclosed price
* Says it to take out loan of 290 million yen on Sep. 21 and with maturity date of March 21, 2018
* Says it to issue bonds worth totally 1.08 billion yen and with payment date of Sep. 30 and maturity date Sep. 30, 2019
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/l9mecI
(Beijing Headline News)
