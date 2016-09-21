Sept 21 Zhejiang Century Huatong Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire two game developers including DianDian Interactive Holding for a combined 6.94 billion yuan ($1.04 billion) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 4.15 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisitions and projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cnFqZj

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6720 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)