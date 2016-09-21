UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 22
May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,486 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Sept 21 Zhejiang Century Huatong Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire two game developers including DianDian Interactive Holding for a combined 6.94 billion yuan ($1.04 billion) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 4.15 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisitions and projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2cnFqZj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6720 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,486 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open.
May 22Chongqing Zongshen Power Machinery Co Ltd :