BRIEF-Ratos says Nebula divestment generates exit gain of around 500 mln SEK
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
Sept 21 Shinsei Bank Ltd :
* Says it to fully acquire its unit Showa Leasing Co.,Ltd. via share exchange with effective date on Dec. 1
* Says one ordinary share of Showa Leasing can be exchanged for 2.17 ordinary shares of the co
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/m7XhaF
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Jia to remain unit's chairman, says will focus on group's listed entities