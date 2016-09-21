BRIEF-Philips acquires US-based Respirtech
* PHILIPS TO EXPAND ITS SLEEP & RESPIRATORY CARE BUSINESS WITH ACQUISITION OF US-BASED RESPIRTECH
Sept 21 Kyongbo Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it receives patent on Sept. 21, for method for the preparation of high purity Rosuvastatin Calcium salt
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/XdlkNt
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* PHILIPS TO EXPAND ITS SLEEP & RESPIRATORY CARE BUSINESS WITH ACQUISITION OF US-BASED RESPIRTECH
* Astrazeneca enters agreement with Recordati for seloken in europe