BRIEF-Ratos says Nebula divestment generates exit gain of around 500 mln SEK
Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln
Sept 21 Colopl Inc :
* Says the co's president cut stake in co to 49.7 percent from 56.1 percent, effective Sep. 21
Says acquires 100 percent of Nebula Top at an enterprise value of EUR 165 million on a cash and debt free basis