Sept 21 Sanden Holdings Corp :

* Says it plans to offer an early-retirement program to employees in Japan

* Offering period from Oct. 17 to Oct. 31

* The company expects 200 employees to take the offer

* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on Nov. 20

* The company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/S10I26

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)