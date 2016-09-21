BRIEF-Ratos says Nebula divestment generates exit gain of around 500 mln SEK
* Says divestment generates a net exit gain of approximately SEK 500 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
Sept 21 SRG Takamiya Co Ltd :
* Says it to merge its unit SRG Takamiya CO.,Ltd with effective date of Jan. 21, 2017
* Says the unit SRG Takamiya to be dissolved after merger
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/x14NEq
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Jia to remain unit's chairman, says will focus on group's listed entities