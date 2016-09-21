BRIEF-Philips acquires US-based Respirtech
* PHILIPS TO EXPAND ITS SLEEP & RESPIRATORY CARE BUSINESS WITH ACQUISITION OF US-BASED RESPIRTECH
Sept 21 SanBio Co Ltd :
* Says it began a Phase 2 clinical trial regenerative cell medicine SB623 for patients affected by traumatic brain injury in Japan
* Astrazeneca enters agreement with Recordati for seloken in europe